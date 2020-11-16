Woman Gangraped By Three Men At Andheri Hotel

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at a hotel located at Andheri-Kurla Road in Mumbai. The victim was reportedly invited to an engagement party by the accused. According to the police, the accused identified as Avinash Pangekar, a resident of central Mumbai, hosted an engagement party on November 8 and invited the victim along with two other women.

The victim in her statement to police stated that she was forced by the main accused, Pangekar to consume alcohol at the party. After the other two women who had accompanied her left the party, Pangekar along with two other men allegedly raped her. The other two men at the party have been identified as Tejas (25), and Shishir (27).

According to reports the victim did not confide in her family immediately after the assault. The victim’s family members only came to know about the incident on Saturday and they filed a police complaint on Sunday.

According to the police, the three accused are currently on the run. A complaint has been filed under section 376 and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

