Maharashtra: Woman Booked For Allegedly Abandoning Newborn In Public Toilet In Thane

The baby, a girl, was spotted by a woman who heard her cries in the wee hours of Thursday when she went to the toilet in Mumbra town to answer nature's call, the police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
A woman has been booked for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby in a public toilet near Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Later, with the help of a social worker, the child was shifted to Kalwa Civic Hospital, the police added.

The woman who rescued the baby later filed a complaint and also gave information about the suspect after making enquiries in the area, they said.

The accused woman has been identified and booked under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having careofit) of the IPC, an official of the Mumbra police station said.

(PTI)

