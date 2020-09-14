'With A Heavy Heart Leaving Mumbai' : Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday left Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh, saying she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses" and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir was "bang on".

The actor, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, arrived in the city from her home in Manali last week for a short visit.

On the same day her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved to the Bombay High Court which put a stay on the demolition.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on(sic)," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

She tweets again after she lands in Chandigarh for her return to Himachal Pradesh, informing about the reduced security and the joyful greetings she recieved from the people and targeted the Sena and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¡à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¢à¤¼ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤°à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤°à¤¹ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ, à¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¼à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ, à¤²à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤² à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¥à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤µà¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ, à¤¶à¤¿à¤µ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂÂÂà¤² à¤¬à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¥¤ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Targetting the ruling party, the 33-year-old actor said the protectors had declared themselves to be "destroyers" and were working towards dismantling democracy.

"But they are wrong to think I'm weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image," she added.

On Sunday Afternoon, Kangana and her sister Rangoli met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan to inform him of the "injustice" done to her.

Kangana had earlier tweeted about her visit to the Raj Bhawan and said, "A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me, it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system."

A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system. pic.twitter.com/oCNByhvNOT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

The actor has been aggressively criticizing the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She initially said it was not a suicide but a "planned murder" by an industry that does not acknowledge outsiders.

Ranaut escalated her attack to tackle the alleged drug nexus in the industry, as well as targeting the Maharashtra government for its handling of the case. She sparked anger after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Her verbal spat with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut led to her receiving Y-plus security—a detail of around 10 armed commandos who accompanied the actress whenever she travels.

BMC had exempted Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state after she submitted an online application for the exemption as she was on "a short visit." in Mumbai last week.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine