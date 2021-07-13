With 31,443 New Infections, India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Rise In 118 Days

Also read
India reported 31,443 new coronavirus infections and 2,020 fatalities during the last 24 hours.
The latest daily infection rise is the lowest in the last 118 days.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s national Covid recovery rate surged to 97.28 per cent on Tuesday.
