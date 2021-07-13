July 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  With 31,443 New Infections, India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Rise In 118 Days

With 31,443 New Infections, India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Rise In 118 Days

India’s national Covid recovery rate surged to 97.28 per cent on Tuesday

Outlook Web Bureau 13 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:57 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
With 31,443 New Infections, India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Rise In 118 Days
A medic collects swab sample for Covid-19 test of a passenger at satellite bus stand in Bengaluru.
PTI
With 31,443 New Infections, India Reports Lowest Daily Covid Rise In 118 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-07-13T10:57:04+05:30
Also read

India reported 31,443 new coronavirus infections and 2,020 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

The latest daily infection rise is the lowest in the last 118 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s national Covid recovery rate surged to 97.28 per cent on Tuesday.

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cabinet Committee Rejig: Sarbananda Sonowal, Smriti Irani Part Of Political Affairs Panel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID 19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos