Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Win For Navjot Singh Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol reportedly resigned following repeated objections by Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding his appointment by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Win For Navjot Singh Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had repeatedly demanded the removal of Punjab AG APS Deol since the latter's appointment in September | PTI/File Photo

Win For Navjot Singh Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row
2021-11-01T18:30:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 6:30 pm

The political crisis in Punjab refuses to tide over, even after over a month of Captain Amarinder Singh's exit from the Chief Minister's office. On Monday, Punjab Advocate General APS Deol reportedly resigned following objections by Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding his appointment. As per reports, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sidhu had not been happy with Deol's appointment and had even had words with present Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi regarding the distribution of portfolios in the Punjab government. 

Deol's designation signifies a win for Sidhu who had repeatedly demanded the former's removal from the AG's post.

The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government-appointed senior advocate Amar Preet Singh Deol as the state's advocate general earlier in September. 

A senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and previously the counsel for former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, Deol had succeded Atul Nanda who resigned as AG after the unceremonious removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM.

The government was learnt to have considered earlier names of two other senior advocates for the appointment as the AG, but Deol's name was reportedly cleared by Channi. 

News of Deol's resignation comes days after PPCC chief Sidhu's repeated objections to key appointments in the Channi government. Earlier in October, Sidhu had reiterated his demand to replace Punjab's police chief and advocate general.

Prior to that, Sidhu had also held a meeting with CCM Channi following which it was decided to set up a coordination panel for prior consultation on all major decisions of the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Congress Punjab CM
