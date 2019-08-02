﻿
Settle In MP, Will Treat You As A Daughter: Kamal Nath Tells Unnao Rape Survivor

Settle In MP, Will Treat You As A Daughter: Kamal Nath Tells Unnao Rape Survivor

The Congress leader wrote two posts on Twitter to extend an invitation to the aggrieved family to shift base to his state by promising better life prospects and security while calling their home state Uttar Pradesh an 'unsafe place.'

Axel Weber 02 August 2019
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath
PTI Photo-File
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday appealed to the Unnao rape survivor and her relatives to come and settle in Madhya Pradesh while assuring that the teenage victim will be treated as a  "daughter of the state." 

The Congress leader wrote two posts on Twitter to extend an invitation to the aggrieved family to shift base to his state by promising better life prospects and security while calling their home state Uttar Pradesh an "unsafe place."

"I appeal to the victim, her mother and family members, who have decided to leave Uttar Pradesh as it is unsafe, to settle in Madhya Pradesh. Our government will provide full security to the entire family," Nath said in a tweet.

The chief minister also promised better education and treatment to the victim.

"We will also provide better treatment to the victim and will take care of her in all aspects, including providing quality education, and ensure she does not face any problem," Nath added.

Nath further said the MP government will take care of their to and fro journey to Delhi for court hearings if their cases get transferred to the capital city.

In an order which was later reverted, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of all cases related to the Unnao rape case to be transferred to Delhi.

"We will take care of her as the daughter of the state," Nath added.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in 2017, was travelling with her family on July 28 when their car was hit by a speeding truck-with its number plate blackened- in the northern state's Rae Bareli district.

Two of her family members were killed in the accident while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

(With PTI inputs)

or just type initial letters