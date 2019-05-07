Will Protect ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen’ Of Tribals If Voted To Power: Rahul Gandhi

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi promises to protect tribals' land and forests if his party comes to power.
2019-05-07T15:27:57+0530

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party will safeguard the jal (water), jungle (forests) and zameen (land) of the tribals if voted to power.

The standard of living of the poor would also be improved through the 'NYAY' scheme, he said at an election rally at Chaibasa in Jharkhand in support of Congress and 'Mahagathbandhan' candidate Gita Koda from the Singhbhum (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

"We will protect the jal, jungle, zameen (water, forest and land) of tribals," Gandhi said.

Asserting that the 'NYAY' scheme would act as a "surgical strike" in eradicating poverty from the country, Gandhi said, "A sum of Rs 72,000 per annum will be deposited in the bank accounts of the tribals, the poor, farmers, small
traders."

The Congress chief also said 22 lakh government posts are lying vacant, which would be filled up if the party came to power.

Gita Koda, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, is fighting against BJP MP and its state unit president Laxman Gilua from the Singhbhum seat.

PTI

