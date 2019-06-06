﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Will Prashant Kishor Work With Mamata Banerjee? Meeting Triggers Speculation

The meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Prashant Kishor comes at a time when the TMC supremo is facing a tough challenge from the BJP in West Bengal

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2019
JD(U) vice-president and political strategist Prashant Kishor met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday
PTI File Photo
2019-06-06T18:30:22+0530

Political strategist Prashant Kishor met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Thursday, raising speculation that he may work with her in the near future, sources said.

Accompanied by TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Kishor had over two hours discussion with the chief minister, the sources said.

They said Kishor agreed to work with her if she so desired.

The meeting between Banerjee and Kishor came at a time when the TMC supremo is facing a tough challenge from the BJP in the state.

The saffron party won 18 out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, only four less than the ruling TMC, in the recently concluded general election.

Buoyed by stupendous performance, the saffron party leaders are claiming that their next target is to overthrow the TMC from the power in the 2021 state polls.

The Thursday's meeting indicates that Banerjee may engage the poll planner to halt the BJP's growing influence in Bengal ahead of the crucial state election.

PTI

