Will Leave No Stone Unturned To Strengthen The Arms Of Our Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed top army commanders and lauded the force for the way it is handling the "current security environment", in a clear reference to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

High-level army commanders are currently carrying out a comprehensive review of India's combat readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as well as assessing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a four-day conference that began on Monday.

"Addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi today. I’m extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment," Singh tweeted.

The defence minister also said that the government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the "arms of our armed forces."

"The Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the army in their forward movement on road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas. We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of our Armed forces," Singh said in another tweet.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh for the past five months, with each side having deploying over 50,000 troops in the region. India and China have held multiple rounds of talks but there has been no breakthrough in resolving the situation along the LAC.

