Will Appear Before UP Police If Granted Protection From Arrest, Says Twitter India Chief: Reports

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has informed the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to appear before the Uttar Pradesh Police if he is granted protection from arrest, reports claimed.

"If UP Police gives an undertaking to the court that they will not arrest me, I am ready to appear before the police in Ghaziabad within 24 hours," NDTV quoted Maheshwari as informing the HC through his lawyer.

This development comes in the backdrop of the Ghaziabad Police summoning Maheshwari in connection with the circulation of a video, in which an elderly Muslim man was shown as being attacked by a group of youngsters in Ghaziabad.

In the video, the men can be heard asking the Muslim man to chant “Jai Shri Ram” as they cut his beard. According to Ghaziabad Police, the man was attacked after the group became unhappy over the amulets he had sold to them and there was no communal angle to the incident.

Earlier, Maheshwari, who lives in Bengaluru, was issued a notice by the Ghaziabad police on June 17 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case.

