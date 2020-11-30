Will Always Stand By People Of Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

Disgruntled Trinamool Congress legislator Suvendu Adhikari, who recently resigned from the state cabinet, on Monday asserted that he would always stand by the people of the constituency from where he got elected.

Speaking on the sidelines of 'Raas' ceremony in Nandigram, Purba Midnapore district, Adhikari, the face of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, said that he makes it a point to visit the area on every possible occasion.

The TMC heavyweight, who recently resigned as the minister of transport, irrigation and waterways, underlined the importance of the 'Raas' ceremony -- when Lord Krishna meets his followers on the banks of river Yamuna -- and said he would continue to work for the welfare of Nandigram and its people.

"I visit Nandigram on every occasion. Suvendu Adhikari is with you and will continue to be with you in the future," he said.

Adhikari's resignation from the state cabinet, following his fallout with the party leadership, has sparked off speculation that he might join the BJP.

The MLA, however, has not given up the primary membership of the TMC.

