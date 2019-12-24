December 24, 2019
Poshan
'Why Not Include Muslims As Well?' Asks West Bengal BJP Veep Chandra Kumar Bose

Chandra Kumar Bose's tweet comes at a time when the BJP has come under tremendous pressure following large-scale protests against the controversial law across the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 December 2019
File photo of West Bengal BJP Vice-President Chandra Kumar Bose
India is a nation "open to all religions and communities", said West Bengal BJP Vice-President Chandra Kumar Bose, just hours after party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda led a march in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let's be transparent," Bose tweeted.

"Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation - as it's a nation Open to all religions and communities," he said in another tweet.

Bose's tweet comes at a time when the BJP has come under tremendous pressure following large-scale protests against the controversial law across the country.

To take on the "negativity surrounding the new law", the BJP has launched a massive public awareness campaign on social media and is trying to reach out to the Muslim community to dispel their doubts on the issue.

Earlier, BJP-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had demanded that Muslims should also be included in the CAA in sync with the democratic and secular principles of the country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

