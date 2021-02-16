When Kashmiris Were Being Humiliated, Rest Of India Looked The Other Way: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Centre will soon be left with no alternative but to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

She also urged locals not to be frightened by the belligerence of the government and asked them to raise their voices for their rights.

“Whatever the government has taken away from us they will have to return it. It is sad that when we were humiliated, oppressed and jailed after the abrogation of Article 370, people of India looked the other way. Today oppression is knocking on your doors, young girls are being arrested and farmers are being targeted,” Mehbooba said during a public event in Kupwara district.

She also added that the “oppression” being witnessed in the rest of the country is just “a fraction of what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, they (Centre) introduced a domicile law and now everyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. They are asking government employees here to retire from service at the age of 48. Government contracts are being handed over to outsiders. It is to put an end to all this, we have been demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status,” Mehbooba said.

She also urged the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“There is insecurity among Kashmiris. We don’t know where we will go and what we will do,” she said.

