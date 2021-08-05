WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘View Once’ Feature That Will Make Pics Disappear After One Click

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature to ensure more privacy while sending pictures, videos or any other media on the platform.

Just like Snapchat and Instagram, Facebook-run WhatsApp has introduced the ‘View Once’ feature that will allow users to send pictures and videos that can be viewed by the recipient only once before it deletes itself.

With this feature, WhatsApp guarantees more privacy as it limits the recipient to save it in the gallery. The sender will also be notified once the picture is ‘opened’, even if the receiver has disabled read receipts. The feature has been made available globally, including India.

New feature alert!



You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp, giving you more control over your chats privacy! pic.twitter.com/Ig5BWbX1Ow — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 3, 2021

To enable the feature, users need to get the latest version of WhatsApp on their smartphones. Then,

Select (or click) a picture/video

Attach it to the chat

Click on the ‘View Once’ icon next to the send icon

Send it.

In November last year, WhatsApp had introduced the Disappearing Messages feature, which allowed the platform to automatically delete messages and media files after a week.

