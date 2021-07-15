WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Now Available For iOS Users: Here’s How To Use

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp seems to be bringing a disappearing media feature. Wondering what’s that? It is a self-erasing media and texts feature on iOS in the latest beta version of the app. Now, with this new feature, the photo and video sent in the chat will be deleted after viewing it. This feature is similar to the Disappearing Messages feature of Snapchat and Instagram.

The feature is available with version 2.21.120.9 of WhatsApp beta for iOS on testflight. Users with access to the “view once" feature will see a dedicated button resembling a timer in the caption input field, as shown in screenshots shared by WABetaInfo. Clicking the button shows a message that says “Send photos and videos that can only be viewed once." There is also a description, which says, “For more privacy, your photo or video will disappear from the chat after the recipient opens it once. Remember, people can always take screenshots," the description on the new feature reads.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature was earlier rolled out for Android beta users and now the company is finally releasing it for all iOS beta users.

WhatsApp added the Disappearing Messages feature in November last year. Now it is working on providing this facility for videos and photos as well. As soon as the video or photo sent by the user is marked as View Once, that photo or video will automatically disappear from the receiver’s phone.

To enable it, the user has to click on View Once. After this, as soon as the receiver has seen the video or photo once, you will get a notification. However, if you have Read Receipts turned off, you will not get a notification when the receiver has viewed or even viewed the sent photo or video.

WhatsApp Disappearing messages: How it works

Open the messaging app Whatsapp.

Open the contact for which you want to activate the Disappearing Messages feature.

Now click on the contact’s name.

By clicking on the name of the contact, the WhatsApp account will be opened.

Here you will see the Disappearing Message feature, click on it.

On clicking on the Disappearing Message feature, you will see the option of on and off, click on the option of on.

Now this feature will be activated and sent messages-photos-videos will automatically disappear after 7 days.

