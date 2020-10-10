October 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘What Message Does BJP Want To Give?’: Jharkhand CM On Stan Swamy’s Arrest

‘What Message Does BJP Want To Give?’: Jharkhand CM On Stan Swamy’s Arrest

The National Investigation Agency arrested the human rights activist on Thursday in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘What Message Does BJP Want To Give?’: Jharkhand CM On Stan Swamy’s Arrest
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
File photo
‘What Message Does BJP Want To Give?’: Jharkhand CM On Stan Swamy’s Arrest
outlookindia.com
2020-10-10T12:08:17+05:30

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren questioned the Centre over the arrest of the Jesuit priest and human rights activist Stan Swamy. He asked why the government was insistent on crushing every voice of dissent.

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday night took Swamy into custody from his home in Ranchi, in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Soon after, the CM took to Twitter and asked, “What message does the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre want to give by arresting 83-year-old Stan Swamy who voiced the concerns of the poor, the deprived, the Adivasis?”

He added, “Why this stubborn insistence on crushing every voice of dissent?”

In a statement released on Thursday, the 83-year-old man said he had recently been interrogated by the NIA for 15 hours over a span of five days – July 27 to July 30 and then on August 6. The investigating officials presented several extracts of information allegedly taken from his computer implicating his connection to “Maoist forces”.

On Friday, the court sent Swamy to judicial custody till October 23. He is the sixteenth person to be arrested in the case. Several others have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Here’s What 2020 Taught Us About Mental Health

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Father Stan Swamy Hemant Soren Delhi Bhima Koregaon NIA - National Investigation Agency National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos