﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal To Bangla; Centre Says 'No' To State Assembly's Proposal

West Bengal To Bangla; Centre Says 'No' To State Assembly's Proposal

West Bengal state assembly, in 2016, had passed a unanimous resolution changing the name to Bangla

Outlook Web Bureau 03 July 2019
West Bengal To Bangla; Centre Says 'No' To State Assembly's Proposal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
PTI Photo
West Bengal To Bangla; Centre Says 'No' To State Assembly's Proposal
outlookindia.com
2019-07-03T16:11:16+0530
Also Read

The Central Government on Wednesday refused Mamata Banerjee's longtime demand to change West Bengal's name to Bangla.

On July 26, 2018, the state assembly had passed a unanimous resolution to change the name to 'Bangla' from West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress chief wanted the name change as she felt that the state was losing opportunities as it always stood at the bottom of the rank alphabetically during parliamentary discussions.  

But a name change requires Centre's approval, which has refused to come.

Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home), in the Rajya Sabha, denied that the Centre had cleared the name  Bangla for West Bengal. He said that the change in name of the state required a constitutional amendment.

The reply by Rai, came after a question was asked by Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee in the Upper House of Parliament.

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal West Bengal Pradesh Congress Rajya Sabha Centre-State relations Names National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : AAP Protests Outside Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari's Residence Over Corruption Allegation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters