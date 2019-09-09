﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal: Metro Services Hit In Kolkata After Woman Attempts To Commit Suicide On Tracks

West Bengal: Metro Services Hit In Kolkata After Woman Attempts To Commit Suicide On Tracks

An officer of Bowbazar police station said they are probing the incident and trying to talk to the woman.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
West Bengal: Metro Services Hit In Kolkata After Woman Attempts To Commit Suicide On Tracks
West Bengal: Metro Services Hit In Kolkata After Woman Attempts To Commit Suicide On Tracks
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T13:01:43+0530

Metro services were partially hit for a brief period on Monday morning after a woman jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Central metro station, police said.

The woman, however, was rescued and admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, a senior police officer said.

"The incident happened at around 8.15 am when a Kavi Subhas-bound train entered the station. Services on both directions between Dum Dum and Maidan stations were suspended till 8.36 am. However, it resumed after the woman was rescued," a Metro official said.

An officer of Bowbazar police station said they are probing the incident and trying to talk to the woman.

"We have also sought CCTV footages from the Metro railway authorities," he said.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Kolkata Kolkata Metro Suicides National
Next Story : Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh To Dance To This Recreated Dayavan Track For Marjaavaan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters