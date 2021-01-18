January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  West Bengal Assembly Polls: Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Nandigram Constituency

West Bengal Assembly Polls: Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Nandigram Constituency

Interestingly, Suvendu Adhikari won from the Nandigram constituency during the 2016 Assembly polls on a TMC ticket

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
West Bengal Assembly Polls: Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Nandigram Constituency
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
PTI
West Bengal Assembly Polls: Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Nandigram Constituency
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T14:26:24+05:30
Also read

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram constituency.

Interestingly, that’s the same constituency from where former state cabinet minister and current BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari won during the 2016 Assembly polls when he contested on a TMC ticket.

While addressing a public rally in Nandigram, Mamata exuded confidence of the TMC returning to power in the state after the Assembly polls and said that she is not worried about her party leaders who are switching over to the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Despite Being Based In Hyderabad, Bharat Biotech Yet To Dispatch Covaxin Shots To Telangana Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos