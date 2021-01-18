West Bengal Assembly Polls: Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Nandigram Constituency

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram constituency.

Interestingly, that’s the same constituency from where former state cabinet minister and current BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari won during the 2016 Assembly polls when he contested on a TMC ticket.

While addressing a public rally in Nandigram, Mamata exuded confidence of the TMC returning to power in the state after the Assembly polls and said that she is not worried about her party leaders who are switching over to the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

