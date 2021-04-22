April 22, 2021
Poshan
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: ECI Bans Roadshows, Rallies

No public meeting beyond the limit of 500 people will be allowed in West Bengal, said ECI.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2021
Representational image.
JITENDER GUPTA/OUTLOOK
The Election Commission of India on Thursday banned road shows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect noting that Covid safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning,

It also said no public meeting having more than 500 people would be allowed.

The order said the commission has noted "with anguish" that many political parties and candidates are still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings.

The orders will come into force from 7 pm on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs.)

