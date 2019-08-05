﻿
We Support Centre's Move On Its Decisions On J&K: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal's comments come hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in both the Houses of the Parliament that Article 370 would not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal said his party supports the Centre's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal's comments come hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in both the Houses of the Parliament that Article 370 would not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," the chief minister tweeted.

Kejriwal said the AAP supports the Centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagwant Mann is the AAP's only MP in the Lok Sabha, while it has three MPs -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta -- in the Rajya Sabha.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal J&K: Article 370 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National
