'We Have Alternatives,' Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Asks BJP To Keep Its Word

We have alternatives, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, issuing a fresh warning to its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding if the saffron party have numbers, it can go ahead to prove majority and form the government.

Raut, in a press conference, flooded with questions related to the government formation, once again repeated the next chief minister will be from Shiv Sena, adding it will happen within the ambit of the constitution.

Sena's communicator-in-chief in this war of words with the BJP said: "The party was exploring ways to make the alliance work." He added that Sena MLAs have assured they will follow whatever their chief Uddhav Thackeray decides.

Referring to Devendra Fadnavis earlier being called a 'Shiv Sainik', Raut said, "If you speak about being a Shiv Sainik, act like one and keep your word. A Shiv Sainik always walks the path of truth and does not commit any wrong, these are the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray."

"If the mandate is for 'Mahayuti', why not stake claim to form the government? Why have you (BJP) returned empty-handed after meeting the governor?" the Rajya Sabha member sought to know.

"When you say the mandate is for 'Mahayuti', the mandate is also for what was agreed upon when the alliance was formalised (before the Lok Sabha polls)," Raut said.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post.

The BJP has rejected Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half-years each. The tenure of the present Assembly ends on November 9.