WATCH | Woman Panchayat Member Takes Off Slipper To Beat Man, Says He Doesn't Let Her Talk In Meetings

A video shared by news agency ANI shows an agitated woman approaching a man, in white kurta-pyjama, sitting cross-legged in a chair. The man tried to shield himself after the woman shouted and slapped him.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
The angry woman alleges the man doesn't respect women and never lets her speak during meetings.
A woman Panchayat Samiti member in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu area hit another member, alleging the man doesn't respect women and never allows her to speak during panchayat meetings.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows an agitated woman approaching a man, in white kurta-pyjama, sitting cross-legged in a chair. The man tried to shield himself after the woman shouted and slapped him.

The woman, after having conveyed her anger, takes off her slippers to beat the man again. Realising the situation was escalating, the onlookers quickly intervened and separated the quarrelling members.

