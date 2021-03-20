Watch: Pakistani Bride Asks For Books Worth Rs 1 Lakh As 'Haq Meher'

A Pakistani woman named Naila Shamal has asked for books worth rupees one lakh as part of her "Haq Mehr" (wedding gift), a norm in Muslim weddings for expensive items.

"As you all know, I have demanded books worth Rs100,000 for Haq Mehr", said Shamal in the viral video, dressed in a bridal outfit. "One reason for this is that due to rising inflation in our country, we cannot afford expensive gifts. On the other hand, it is also important to eliminate wrong customs from our society. If I, as a writer, do not attach value to books then how can we expect the common man to do so", she added.

A bride Naila Shamal in Mardan KPK, Pakistan demanded books in Haq Mehr, worth 100k. The bride and the groom both are writers.



— Mona Farooq Ahmad (@MFChaudhryy) March 16, 2021

Here's how people reacted to the video:

The video shared by Mona Farooq on Twitter is being loved by netizens and has garnered over 120k views already and been retweeted over 1000 times.

