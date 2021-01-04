Watch: 6-Feet Long Python In Dharavi Home Removed By Brave Mumbai Cop

Footage shared by Mumbai police shows a police official removing a six-foot python from a Dharavi house, where the snake had wrapped itself around the wooden beams on the ceiling.

In the video clip, police constable Murlidhar Jadhav captures the python with his bare hands amid the panic.

The Indian rock python had sneaked inside the home and caused chaos among the residents who contacted the police department for help, according to Mumbai Police. Police constable Murlidhar Jadhav responded to the rescue call despite having a fractured leg, and earned praise for this fervour.

"A fractured leg didn't stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept.," Mumbai Police wrote while sharing footage of the rescue operation on Twitter

Escorting The Gatecrasher Out!



A 6 feet long Indian Rock Python sneaked in a Dharavi home causing panic.



A fractured leg didn’t stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept. pic.twitter.com/yURWjlugWh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 1, 2021

His efforts were also recognised and lauded by the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh. "The bravery and courage shown by him to handle the situation are exemplary," he wrote, while sharing the clip on Twitter.

The footage, posted on January 1, has since been watched over 10,700 times on Twitter, with many praising Jadhav's efforts.

