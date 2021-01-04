January 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: 6-Feet Long Python In Dharavi Home Removed By Brave Mumbai Cop

Watch: 6-Feet Long Python In Dharavi Home Removed By Brave Mumbai Cop

Police constable Murlidhar Jadhav responded to the rescue call in Dharavi despite having a fractured leg

Outlook Web Bureau 04 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: 6-Feet Long Python In Dharavi Home Removed By Brave Mumbai Cop
Stills from the video
@MumbaiPolice/Twitter
Watch: 6-Feet Long Python In Dharavi Home Removed By Brave Mumbai Cop
outlookindia.com
2021-01-04T10:26:42+05:30

Footage shared by Mumbai police shows a police official removing a six-foot python from a Dharavi house, where the snake had wrapped itself around the wooden beams on the ceiling.

In the video clip, police constable Murlidhar Jadhav captures the python with his bare hands amid the panic.

The Indian rock python had sneaked inside the home and caused chaos among the residents who contacted the police department for help, according to Mumbai Police. Police constable Murlidhar Jadhav responded to the rescue call despite having a fractured leg, and earned praise for this fervour.

"A fractured leg didn't stop PC Murlidhar Jadhav from performing his duty, who rescued the python & released it in its natural habitat with help from the Forest Dept.," Mumbai Police wrote while sharing footage of the rescue operation on Twitter

His efforts were also recognised and lauded by the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh. "The bravery and courage shown by him to handle the situation are exemplary," he wrote, while sharing the clip on Twitter.

The footage, posted on January 1, has since been watched over 10,700 times on Twitter, with many praising Jadhav's efforts.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Seventh Round Of Centre-Farmer Talks Today As Protesters Threaten To Intensify Stir

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Snake Police & Security Forces National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos