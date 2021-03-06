March 06, 2021
Corona
Viral: Video Shows 99-Year-Old Selling Chana, Says 'Sitting At Home Makes Me Feel Weak'

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava awarded Singh with Rs. 11,000 cash, a stick, shawl, and ration

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Video screenshot
Twitter/ Alok Pandey
In a real-life example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a 99-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district sells chana (boiled chickpea) to earn a livelihood and support his family financially. 

The viral video shot by a customer shows Singh standing by a table roadside and preparing chana for the customer answering questions asked by him. The old man goes ahead to say that he has a big family and "doesn't want to be a burden on (his) kids". 

As the video attracted netizens for its rawness and hard work of the man, it garnered the attention of the administration as well. 

Uttar Pradesh government facilitated Singh for his self-reliance and choice of being independent at his age. District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava awarded Singh with Rs. 11,000 cash, a stick, shawl, and a ration. 

DM Srivastava was noted saying that funds for constructing a toilet were also provided to the nonagenarian. He also called Singh an inspiration for a society showing a path for self-reliance.

 

