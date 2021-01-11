Fearless Dog Forces Lioness To Retreat, Dare Or Scare?

Have you seen a dog forcing a lion to retreat? A video went viral on the microblogging site Twitter, where a stray dog is fearlessly dealing with a lioness.

The bizarre fight between a stray dog and a lioness is apparently receiving a lot of attention on Twitter after it was shared by forest service officer Parveen Kaswan.

Parveen Kaswan, who is in the Indian Forest Service shared a message along with the post, he wrote, "Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction.

The 1: 34 minute video clip shows the lioness chasing the stray dog, however the twist here is that instead of the dog running away, he can be seen barking furiously and forcing the large cat to retreat to the forest, escaping unhurt in the fight.

Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021

The backdrop of the fight includes a jeep parked at a short distance with some tourists commenting over the unusual fight between the two animals.

Here are the multiple reactions of the Twitteratis after watching the clip:

Some users expressed their concern over the danger for the wildlife animals because of the attack by stray dogs.

Canine Distemper Virus will be lethal if it spreads among these lions considering they are all huddled together in that 1419sq km of forest

Can potentially wipe out asiatic lions! — Pruthvihullatti (@iamhullatti) January 10, 2021

I think it is about this proximity that should have never happened.

territories depleting. — Jignesh Vasani (@jv0027) January 10, 2021

Actually, dog or lion would have strayed others territory, stray dogs are treated like wild animals and they should be allowed to live - don’t sterlize them, Darwin’s theory will get activated if birth control methods are activated on stray dogs, many statistics proved it. — Srinivasan Sriram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SSRPillai) January 10, 2021

just a question which popped up in my mind... are Gir Lions less attacking by nature as compared to African lions coz in all the videos i see them they seem lazy & haven’t seen any hunting videos of them???

just a layman’s question — Endangered Indian (@EndangeredIndia) January 10, 2021

While others just looked it from a fun angle

The guy talking in Gujarati says “if the lion gets to know about the dogs win over her, the the lion would divorce her (lioness)” it’s hilarious. — Elon Mast (@ElonMast02) January 10, 2021

Sher ko thodi bhookh lagi hoti to shaayad doggy ko apni galti ka ahsaas ho jaata ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) January 10, 2021

