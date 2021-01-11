January 11, 2021
Fearless Dog Forces Lioness To Retreat, Dare Or Scare?

'Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction', wrote IFS Officer

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Screen Grab of the viral video
Twitter/Parveen Kaswan
Have you seen a dog forcing a lion to retreat? A video went viral on the microblogging site Twitter, where a stray dog is fearlessly dealing with a lioness.

The bizarre fight between a stray dog and a lioness is apparently receiving a lot of attention on Twitter after it was shared by forest service officer Parveen Kaswan.

Parveen Kaswan, who is in the Indian Forest Service shared a message along with the post, he wrote, "Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction.

The 1: 34 minute video clip shows the lioness chasing the stray dog, however the twist here is that instead of the dog running away, he can be seen barking furiously and forcing the large cat to retreat to the forest, escaping unhurt in the fight.

The backdrop of the fight includes a jeep parked at a short distance with some tourists commenting over the unusual fight between the two animals.

Here are the multiple reactions of the Twitteratis after watching the clip:

Some users expressed their concern over the danger for the wildlife animals because of the attack by stray dogs.

While others just looked it from a fun angle

 

 

