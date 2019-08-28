﻿
'Disagree With Govt...But No Room For Pakistan To Interfere In Kashmir': Rahul Gandhi

Terming Pakistan a “prime supporter" of terrorism, Rahul Gandhi said that the violence in Jammu and Kashmir was instigated by Pakistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 August 2019
File photo of Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Kashmir was India’s internal issue and that violence in the erstwhile state is instigated by Pakistan. The former Congress president also said that while he disagreed with the government on several issues, he was clear that there was no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country’s interference.

“I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Terming Pakistan a “prime supporter” of terrorism, Gandhi said that the violence in Jammu and Kashmir was instigated by Pakistan.

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi’s comments came after he was quoted in a letter written by Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari to the United Nations. The letter also mentioned senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who has raised concerns over the restrictions that have been in place in Kashmir. 

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also backed Gandhi's statement and said the Congress party opposed the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated but it was no reason for Pakistan to "draw comfort" from their stand.  

"Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand," Tharoor said in a tweet. 

On Saturday, a delegation of 12 opposition leaders, led by Gandhi, on a visit to know the ground realities in the Valley, was not allowed to move out of the Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi in an evening flight.

After returning to Delhi, Gandhi said things in Valley were not normal. "We wanted to get a sense of what people are going through. But we were not allowed beyond the airport," Gandhi had said.

The Valley has been under security lockdown since August 5, when Article 370 was abrogated.

