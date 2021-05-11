May 11, 2021
Poshan
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Greets Scientists On National Technology Day

May 11 is observed as National Technology Day to commemorate the 1988 Pokhran nuclear tests.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 May 2021, Last Updated at 6:12 pm
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
PTI
On the occasion of National Technology Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings to the scientific community.

"Greetings to our scientists and technologists on National Technology Day. Science is the driver of all progress and it is important to inculcate scientific temper from a young age," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

(With PTI inputs)

