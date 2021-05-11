Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Greets Scientists On National Technology Day

Also read National Science Day: How Science Drives The New Normal

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings to the scientific community.

"Greetings to our scientists and technologists on National Technology Day. Science is the driver of all progress and it is important to inculcate scientific temper from a young age," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Greetings to our scientists & technologists on #NationalTechnologyDay. Science is the driver of all progress and it is important to inculcate scientific temper from a young age. May our innovators bring in greater happiness, comfort & prosperity in the lives of the people. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 11, 2021

May 11 is observed as National Technology Day to commemorate the 1988 Pokhran nuclear tests.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine