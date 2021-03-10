March 10, 2021
Corona
Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls, Veteran Congress Leader PC Chacko Quits Party

Senior Congress leader PC Chacko sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2021
PC Chacko
2021-03-10T15:28:32+05:30
Veteran Congress leader PC Chacko quit the party on Wednesday alleging groupism in the Kerala Congress unit.

According to reports, Chacko sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

(More details awaited)

