Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls, Veteran Congress Leader PC Chacko Quits Party

Also read
Veteran Congress leader PC Chacko quit the party on Wednesday alleging groupism in the Kerala Congress unit.
According to reports, Chacko sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.
(More details awaited)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rishabh Pant Is A Match Winner For India, He's Like Virender Sehwag: Sourav Ganguly
India Condemns One-Sided False Assertions In UK Parliamentary Debate On Farmers’ Protest
IMD Weather Predictions: Here’s How Hot Will Summer 2021 Be And Why