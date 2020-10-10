Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Shifts To Intensive Care After Health Deteriorates

October 10, 2020
Corona
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on october 6 and was shifted to the hospital in Kolkata for immediate treatment.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2020
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said on late Friday night.

The 85-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19 on october 6 and was shifted to the hospital  in Kolkata for immediate treatment.

"Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU (Intensive Therapy Unit) after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that's why we need to be more careful," said the doctor.

'Feluda' fame, Soumitra Chatterjee is a well-known actor and is renowned for collaborating with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray. He has worked with Ray in 14 films and is also the first Indian to win France's highest award for Artists.

 

 

(With PTI inputs)

