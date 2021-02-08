Uttarakhand Floods: PM Modi, Boris Johnson, Other Leaders Express Grief Over Glacier Burst In Chamoli

India witnessed a wave of shock and grief when massive floods erupted after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier splintered in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday morning. Numerous people were evacuated from the damaged areas while over 150 labourers who were allegedly working in a power project went missing.

Large-scale devastation took place after flash floods emerged in the Dhauli Ganga river.

After the Uttarakhand flood tragedy, leaders across the globe expressed solidarity with India.

French leader Emmanuel Macron and Britain PM Boris Johnson have extended their support to India on Twitter.

My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 7, 2021

France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 7, 2021

Prime Minister and President of India also expressed grief over the unfortunate disaster and asked people to believe in the rescue teams and the government. Some even prayed with folded hands for the affected people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday took stock of the situation in Uttarakhand and expressed hope and solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand.

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," he said in a tweet

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

Several houses were washed away in the torrential waters. It is feared that many missing people may be dead, along with huge property loss in the nearby affected areas.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind prayed for the safety of those who were deeply affected by the massive flood after a glacier broke off at Joshimath.

Also Read |Watch: Slogans Like 'Dum Lagakey Haisha' Raised As ITBP Rescues Workers In Uttarakhand Floods

Taking to Twitter, he said"Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on the ground are progressing well"

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 7, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also prayed for the safety of people struck in the situation and asserted that the Central and the state government is extending all possible help

"I join the nation in praying for the safety of all those affected by the flash flood caused by a glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. I am sure that the State and Central governments are trying their best to mitigate the crisis. #Uttarakhand," he said on Twitter

I join the nation in praying for the safety of all those affected by the flash flood caused by a glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. I am sure that the State and Central governments are trying their best to mitigate the crisis. #Uttarakhand — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 7, 2021



BSP Supremo Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati called the flash floods in Uttarakhand 'extremely saddening'.

"The loss of lives in the lower areas caused after an avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. The Centre should ensure every type of help to the state government to tackle the disaster. This is the demand of the BSP", Mayawati said on Twitter

Multiple teams of the force, with personnel wearing protective gear and helmets, were rushed to the Tapovan power project site from their 1st battalion base in Joshimath and the ITBP mountaineering and skiing institute located nearby in Auli to launch search and rescue works.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine