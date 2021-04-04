Uttar Pradesh: Seven-Year-Old Boy Sodomised

A case has been registered against one person in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district in connection with the alleged sodomisation of a seven-year-old boy, police said.

The accused has been identified as one Wasil.

The accused reportedly took the minor to a secluded place on Saturday and sodomised him, the boy’s mother stated in her complaint.

Soon after, the accused also threatened the minor of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, SHO Premvir Rana said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts are being made to nab the accused, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

