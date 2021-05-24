May 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh: To Avoid Vaccination, Villagers Jump Into River After Spotting Health Officials

Uttar Pradesh: To Avoid Vaccination, Villagers Jump Into River After Spotting Health Officials

The villagers reportedly resorted to the extreme step after they were told that the vaccine was a ‘poisonous injection’

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:43 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh: To Avoid Vaccination, Villagers Jump Into River After Spotting Health Officials
The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Sisaurha village
Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: To Avoid Vaccination, Villagers Jump Into River After Spotting Health Officials
outlookindia.com
2021-05-24T08:43:22+05:30
Also read

While instances of vaccine hesitancy have been regularly reported from many parts of India, in a one-of-a-kind incident, a group of people in Uttar Pradesh’s Sisaurha village jumped into a river after sighting a group of healthcare workers, who had visited the village to carry out the Covid inoculation drive.

The villagers reportedly resorted to the extreme step after they were told that the vaccine was a “poisonous injection”.

According to sub-divisional magistrate (Ramnagar tehsil) Rajiv Kumar Shukla, the incident occurred on Saturday and the villagers jumped into the Saryu river.

Soon after, officials counselled the villagers and made them understand the importance of the vaccine, following which 18 people agreed to take the jabs, Shukla said.

Till Saturday, over 1.62 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘I Accept It Has Served Humanity’: Amid Backlash Ramdev Withdraws Comments Belittling Allopathy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Covid Second Wave COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos