UP: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl Four Years Ago

A court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced a youth to life imprisonment in connection with a case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl four years ago, a government counsel said on Sunday.

Assistant District Government Advocate Lakhanlal Rajput said that judge Nirbhay Prakash of the additional district and sessions court (POCSO) sentenced the youth to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000.

He added that a case was registered on May 9, 2017 at Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh, in which it was stated by the complainant that the then 16-year-old girl was raped in September 2016, when she was returning from school.

