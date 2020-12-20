December 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl Four Years Ago

UP: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl Four Years Ago

The accused was also fined Rs 55,000 for the crime

PTI 20 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl Four Years Ago
Representational Image
UP: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl Four Years Ago
outlookindia.com
2020-12-20T15:29:44+05:30

A court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced a youth to life imprisonment in connection with a case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl four years ago, a government counsel said on Sunday.

Assistant District Government Advocate Lakhanlal Rajput said that judge Nirbhay Prakash of the additional district and sessions court (POCSO) sentenced the youth to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000.

He added that a case was registered on May 9, 2017 at Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh, in which it was stated by the complainant that the then 16-year-old girl was raped in September 2016, when she was returning from school.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Metro Car Shed Issue Not About My Ego, Can Be Resolved Via Dialogue: Uddhav Thackeray

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uttar Pradesh Child Rape Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos