Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills 26-Year-old Niece Over Suspicion That She Was ‘Cheating On Him’

In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr fatally stabbed his 26-year-old niece because he suspected that she was “cheating on him”, police said adding that the incident occurred on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Vineet, a resident of a village in Dibairour area, police said.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were having an affair. The woman was married to another man and lived with her in-laws, police added.

According to officials, the woman, a mother of two, left her in-laws’ house on February 14 and travelled to Noida to live with her uncle at a relative’s place.

However, soon after the relative was facing constant pressure from the woman's in-laws and other family members to stop letting her stay there. On March 7, the relative “handed her over” to her in-laws, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Soon after it was also decided the uncle-niece duo should end their affair and to ensure that Vineet was sent to live with his sister in Meerut, SSP Singh said.

However, on Monday, Vineet showed up at the house of his niece’s in-laws and stabbed her multiple times, accusing her of cheating on him, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, but died during treatment, SSP Singh further added.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine