April 01, 2021
Poshan
Uttar Pradesh: Man Given Death Sentence For Killing Brother, 2 Others Over Property

On June 18, 2018, Chandan with the help of other convicts had shot dead his brother Satya Prakash and his friends in Bharau village in the Raya police station area of Mathura district.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2021
Representational Image
2021-04-01T11:32:06+05:30

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura awarded death sentence to a man on Wednesday for killing his brother and two others over a property dispute in 2018. Three others were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. 

According to the prosecution, additional district and sessions judge Amar Singh convicted prime accused Chandan for murder and sentenced him to death.

Chandan's another brother Kali Charan, nephew Anil and friend Gajraj Singh were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Chandan's wife, the lone woman accused in the case, was acquitted.

On June 18, 2018, Chandan with the help of other convicts had shot dead his brother Satya Prakash and his friends Bhanwar Singh Fauji and Sundar Singh in Bharau village in the Raya police station area of the district.

The court also asked Kali Charan, Anil, and Gajraj Singh to deposit a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

(With inputs from PTI)

