Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 Student Returning Home From Tuition Gang Raped, Commits Suicide

On Friday, a class 10 student died by suicide after she was allegedly abducted and gang raped as she returned from her tuition class, informed the police.

The victim belonged to a village under the Sardhana Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. After she returned home on Thursday evening, she consumed poison and died in the hospital during the treatment.

Meerut’s Rural Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said four youths were involved in abducting and raping the girl and the police, on the basis of a suicide note left by the girl, have arrested two of the accused and have launched a manhunt to nab two others.

In her suicide note, the girl had named four men, including Lakhan and Vikas from a neighbouring village, besides two others.

Lakahn and Vikas have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for two others, the SP said.

After returning home, she narrated her woes to her parents and consumed some poisonous substance sometime later, prompting her parents to rush her to the SSD Global Hospital in Modipuram, where she died during the treatment.

(With PTI Inputs)

