Uttar Pradesh: 6 New Dengue Cases Registered In Muzaffarnagar As Total Mounts To 268

The Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has registered six cases of dengue in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar said the total number of cases in the district rose to 268 cases, with 43 cases detected in the past week alone.

He said health workers are taking preventive measures by fumigating the affected areas in the district.

On Saturday, nine cases of dengue were reported in the district. (With PTI inputs)