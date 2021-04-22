Use My Home In Dharamshala As Covid Care Centre: Cong Leader To Centre

Sudhir Sharma, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, on Thursday offered his residence here to be utilised as a Covid care centre.

Sharma, in a letter to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati, said, "Acknowledging the pandemic spread of coronavirus in our state and acute shortage of care centres/isolation centres nearby, it's imperative that we augment the capacity of the system to handle as many cases as possible."

Due to increasing cases of #CoronaSecondWave I have offered my Premises/ Home to be used as corona care/ isolation centre. Together we will defeat pandemic. @INCIndia @INCHimachal pic.twitter.com/JjKGzGFoal — sudhir sharma (@sudhirhp) April 22, 2021

"In the coming months, the load on district healthcare infrastructure is only expected to increase, which will require help and work on private/social solutions. Therefore I would humbly request you to kindly accept my premises/home situated at Rakkar in Dharamshala area to be engaged and utilised as a Covid care or isolation centre," the former Himachal Pradesh minister said.

He indicated that around 50 Covid-19 patients can be accommodated at his residence, which can be readied for the purpose within 10 days.

"It would be a great honour for me to dedicate and render my services for my people as we are all together a family," Sharma said.

Asked about the proposal, Prajapati said, "We will evaluate Sudhir Sharma's proposal if the need arises".

(With PTI inputs)

