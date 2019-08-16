﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  US Deputy Secy Of State Meets Jaishankar In Delhi

US Deputy Secy Of State Meets Jaishankar In Delhi

Apart from meeting Jaishankar, the Deputy State Secretary is also scheduled to address the India-US forum.

PTI 16 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
US Deputy Secy Of State Meets Jaishankar In Delhi
File Photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
US Deputy Secy Of State Meets Jaishankar In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T12:55:08+0530

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday and discussed the deep convergences of the strategic relationship shared between the two countries.

"Glad to receive Deputy Secretary @StateDept John Sullivan. Discussing the deep convergences of our strategic relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Sullivan is currently on the second leg of his two-nation visit to Bhutan and India from August 11 to 17 to advance Washington's partnership with both countries that are critical to preserving the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

Apart from meeting Jaishankar, the Deputy State Secretary is also scheduled to address the India-US forum.

Sullivan's visit to India comes amid rising tensions in the region following New Delhi's move to abrogate of Article 370 which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the border state into two Union Territories.

The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and to ensure that peace and stability prevail along the Line of Control (LoC). 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI New Delhi Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 J&K: Autonomy National
Next Story : New Zealand Bowler Tim Southee Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of Sixes In Test Cricket
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters