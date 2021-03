US Congressman Urges Biden Admin To Stand By India After Chinese Cyber Attack

In view of the Chinese cyber attack on India's power grid system, a top American lawmaker on Monday extended support to India and urged the Biden administration to stand by the nation.

According to a report by a US-based company, China was indulged in a dangerous cyber-attack on India's grid, which forced hospitals to go on generators amidst the pandemic. The company which prepared the report monitors such malicious activities by the state actors.

Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Monday, "The US must stand by our strategic partner and condemn China's dangerous cyber-attack on India's grid, which forced hospitals to go on generators in the midst of a pandemic"

"We cannot allow China to dominate the region through force and intimidation," tweeted Pallone, a day after Recorded Future, a Massachusetts-based company which studies the use of the internet by state actors, said Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India's critical power grid system through malware, amidst the tense border tension between the two nations.

The State Department said it is aware of these reports. "For specifics, we refer you to the company that conducted the study. More broadly, however, the State Department works with partners around the world to respond to shared threats in cyberspace," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

"In general, we continue to have concerns about states' dangerous and coercive actions, including in cyberspace, and we reaffirm the importance of joint action on cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and supply chain security," said the spokesperson.

PTI Inputs

