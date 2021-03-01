March 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP: Teenager Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In Chitrakoot

UP: Teenager Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In Chitrakoot

The incident occurred in Chitrakoot on Saturday when the accused boy, who is a class 12 student took the girl to his house and raped her

Outlook Web Bureau 01 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP: Teenager Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In Chitrakoot
Representational Image
UP: Teenager Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In Chitrakoot
outlookindia.com
2021-03-01T10:25:17+05:30

In another rape case in Uttar Pradesh, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Raipura area, police said on Monday

Also Read| Body Of 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found In Field In UP; Villagers Clash With Police

The incident occurred in Chitrakoot on Saturday when the accused boy, who is a class 12 student took the girl to his house and raped her, SHO, Raipura, Sushil Chandra Sharma said.

The accused was held on Sunday from the village, he added.

An FIR was registered by the family members of the victim, when she told them about the incident, he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and probe is on in the matter.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Body Of 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found In Field In UP; Villagers Clash With Police

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Child Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos