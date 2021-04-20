UP Shocker! Man Rapes, Kills 5-Year-Old Niece, Held

A 42-year-old man was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district for allegedly raping and killing his five-year-old niece. Baberu Station House Officer (SHO) Bhaskar Mishra said the girl went missing from home on Sunday, following which her parents started searching for her.

The body was found on Monday morning, the SHO said, adding the accused was arrested after that.

He has confessed to the crime, the official added.

With PTI inputs

