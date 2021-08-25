August 25, 2021
UP Shocker: Six Men Rape 17-Year-Old Girl In Ballia

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the accused two months ago but police turned her away when she tried to get the FIR registered earlier.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2021
UP rape case: Police is probing the matter and has sent the girl for a medical examination
In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by six men in a village in Sikandarpur area. As per the police, an FIR has been registered against the men.

The FIR names Deepak Sahni, Ritesh, Dinesh, Dhiraj, Durgesh, and Shivdayal, all aged between 20 and 25 years, and belonging to the same village. They have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, Sikandarpur, SHO, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the accused two months ago but police turned her away when she tried to get the FIR registered earlier. It was registered only she approached the superintendent of police.

Police is probing the matter and has sent the girl for a medical examination, he said.

With PTI inputs





