UP Police Move Supreme Court Against HC Relief To Twitter India Head In Ghaziabad Assault Video Case

The High Court last week granted Maheshwari temporary protection from arrest.

The UP police have claimed that the video was manipulated to present a skewed communal narrative and it was amplified by its spread on Twitter.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Karnataka High Court granting interim protection from arrest to Twitter India executive Manish Maheshwari in connection to the first information report filed by the state police over a video showing an attack on a Muslim man in Ghaziabad.

Last week the Karnataka High Court said UP Police could not take "coercive action" against Maheshwari - who was first summoned to the state as a witness and later served notice as an accused charged with intent to riot, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy.

The Uttar Pradesh police have claimed that the video was manipulated to present a skewed communal narrative and it was amplified by its spread on Twitter.

Maheshwari has already moved a caveat in the top court for being heard when UP's appeal is listed.

According to Maheshwari's lawyer, the investigating officer issued a notice on June 17 under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to Twitter India's managing director but Maheshwari is not the managing director.

