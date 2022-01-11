Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns Ahead Of Elections, Joins Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh's minister for labour and employment has resigned ahead of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. The influential OBC leader has joined Samajwadi Party. 3 other MLAs have announced their resignation in support of Maurya.

UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns Ahead Of Elections, Joins Samajwadi Party
Swami Prasad Maurya | Twitter

Trending

UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns Ahead Of Elections, Joins Samajwadi Party
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T19:57:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 7:57 pm

In a jolt to the BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state cabinet while three other MLAs announced they are quitting the party.

Maurya, who is expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP), said he resigning from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet due to "gross neglect" towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders.

BJP Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal Varma and Bilhaur MLA Bhagwati Sagar have announced they are leaving the party in support of Maurya.

Related Stories

Election Dates Announced For UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa And Manipur; Check Schedule Here

80% Vs 20% Remark: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi, Asks Youth Make Elections About Education And Employment

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

There was no immediate word on the resignations being accepted.

On Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged the leader to reconsider his move.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"I don't know for what reasons respected Swami Prasad Maurya has tendered his resignation. I appeal to him to sit down for a talk. Decisions taken in a hurry often prove wrong," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The SP tweeted a photograph of Swami Prasad Maurya and Varma with party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and said in Hindi, "Welcome to the Samajwadi Party. There will be a social justice revolution. There will be a change in 2022."

In his resignation letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya said, "I discharged my responsibilities as the minister for labour, employment, and coordination in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, despite adverse circumstances and ideology."

"Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the Yogi ministry of Uttar Pradesh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maurya, who hails from the other backward class (OBC) community, had crossed over to the BJP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before the 2017 assembly polls.

He is a five-time MLA from Padrauna, while his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a BJP MP and represents Badaun in the Lok Sabha.

In a tweet, Yadav said, "This time all the oppressed, downtrodden, neglected will unite against the BJP's insulting and divisive politics.

"There will be a revolution of SP's politics of giving respect to all. In 2022, with everyone meeting each other, there will be positive politics of 'mela hobe'. There will be a historic defeat of the BJP," he said.

The setback to the ruling party came on a day when a key BJP meeting to discuss the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, now just a month away, was taking place in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the meeting, as the party begins shortlisting its candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases -- on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Speaking to reporters here, Swami Prasad Maurya said, "I am a political person and I will be talking to some political party or the other. With whom I will talk, it will be done after consulting supporters."

Asked when was the first time felt he felt angry with the government, he said, "As soon as I felt angry, I tendered my resignation. I was upset with anti-Dalit, anti-backwards, anti-farmers, anti-youth attitude (of the BJP government). I always spoke at the relevant forum be it the government or the party leadership. I was heard, but it led to nothing."

Maurya's departure from the BJP is likely to damage the party's prospects in at least 20 seats spread across Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat, Banda and Shahjahanpur.

BJP Tilhar MLA Varma, who had reached the Raj Bhavan here with the hard copy of Maurya's resignation, said, "I have resigned from the BJP, and I will be with Swami Prasad Maurya. When we used to raise the grievances of the people, we were not heard."

"We had complained to the chief minister and also to (the state BJP chief) Swatantra Dev Singh. But nothing happened. I will be joining the SP in the next couple of days," he said while speaking to PTI.

Varma said better than him, people know the reasons behind he leaving the BJP.

"There has been an increase in unemployment and the backward and most backward classes people have been ignored. We flagged their issues, but no one heard us. Only a handful of officials run this government. Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna in Shahjahanpur had put hurdles in various works including development," he said.

This time, the SP is going to form a majority government in Uttar Pradesh, works of public interest will be done and respect will be given to everyone, Varma asserted.

Speaking to reporters at Maurya's residence, Sagar said he is with Swami Prasad Maurya.

"We will decide our future course of action and go where ever our interest is redressed and we get justice," he said.

When asked why he has taken the decision now when the assembly polls have been declared, Sagar said, "We were struggling for the past over four years. It is not the matter of getting party tickets for contesting polls, the decision is taken in the interest of our community."

BJP MLA from Tindwari, Prajapati, has sent a letter regarding he leaving the party to the state party president.

Meanwhile, another Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharam Singh Saini denied quitting the cabinet and the BJP.

"Swami Prasad Maurya ji remains an elder brother to me. I am hearing on TV channels that he has given my name among those joining the SP with him. There is no talk with him on this...I deny quitting the cabinet and the BJP," Saini, who is minister of state (independent charge) for Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration, said in a video message.

Tags

PTI Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly Election 2022 Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Governor National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NCP And Samajwadi Party Will Fight UP Elections Together: Sharad Pawar

NCP And Samajwadi Party Will Fight UP Elections Together: Sharad Pawar

Super Spreader: Health Experts Fear Gangasagar Mela Will Worsen Covid-19 Situation

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

80% Vs 20% Remark: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi, Asks Youth Make Elections About Education And Employment

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Delivery Business May See Doubling Of Women Workforce To 15 Pc: Report

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

Owners Of Delhi Restaurants Unhappy Over Suspension Of Dine-In Facilities, Seek Review Of Decision

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from India

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

NEWSFLASH | Mayawati Will Not Contest Polls: BSP Leader SC Mishra

NEWSFLASH | Mayawati Will Not Contest Polls: BSP Leader SC Mishra

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

Over 9 Lakh 'Precaution Doses' Of Covid Vaccine Administered On First Day

Over 9 Lakh 'Precaution Doses' Of Covid Vaccine Administered On First Day

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement