UP Man Sentenced 10-Year Prison For Rape

A local court here on Saturday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for raping a girl in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Judge Anubhav Dwivedi found accused Neeraj Paswan guilty of raping the girl on March 6, 2018, in a village under Asothar police station area, and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Paswan, district government advocate Sahdev Gupta said.

The incident took place when the girl had gone to the jungle to answer nature's call. Paswan raped her and threatened to kill her, he said.

