Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
UP Primary Schools To Have ‘Happiness Curriculum’ From Next Session

'Happiness Curriculum', which will be introduced to the students of classes 1 to 8, is under a pilot project designed with an aim to instill amongst the students the quality of being more sensitive towards nature, society and the country.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacting with school children | PTI

2021-12-19T15:07:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 3:07 pm

After Chhattisgarh and Delhi, this time Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch the ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country.  Preparations to implement the initiative are underway to implement , officials said.

After particiapting in a six-day workshop at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, Saurabh Malviya, state in-charge of Happiness Curriculum told PTIthat the course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh.

The happiness curriculum will be introduced to the students of classes 1 to 8. It will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding the children will be taught meditation as well.

As part of the pilot project, 150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum. Five books will be prepared for the children in classes 1 to 5. In this sequence, the subject matter of the curriculum is being prepared by organising a workshop of 32 teachers, he said.

Shravan Shukla, who participated in the workshop as a trainer, said preparations are on to implement the course from the next session starting in April 2022.

Shukla informed there are 1,30,000 primary schools in Uttar Pradesh where seven lakh teachers are employed. Based on the evaluation of the pilot project, the state government may consider implementing the happiness curriculum in all schools, he said. 

