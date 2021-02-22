UP Govt Presents Rs 5,50,270 Crore Budget In Assembly To Boost 'Atmanirbhar' Programme

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22 in the state Assembly with an aim to make Uttar Pradesh 'Atmanirbhar'

The budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath. It is over Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year's budget size, making it the largest fund allocation.

The budget includes new schemes of Rs 27,598.40 crore

Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "atmanirbhar" and ensure all round development of the state.

This is the Adityanath government's first paperless budget. It is also the fifth budget of the present government in the state before the next UP Assembly polls.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine